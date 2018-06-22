Coutinho and Neymar secure late win for Brazil over Costa Rica

(CNN) — Fears that Brazil may not qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup were eased after injury-time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar earned the five-time champions a 2-0 win against Costa Rica.

Brazil seemed to be on course for a second successive draw, which would have made for a nervy final group match against Serbia on June 17, but in the 92nd minute Coutinho stabbed home from four yards against tiring opponents and Neymar concluded the scoring in the 97th minute.

The win puts Brazil top of Group E with four points, though they may be usurped by Serbia who play Switzerland later on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.