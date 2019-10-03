Court documents describe Antonio Brown’s behavior during Aventura deposition

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The attorneys representing a Sunny Isles Beach condo that former NFL star Antonio Brown is accused of trashing have filed a motion against him because of his behavior during an Aventura deposition.

The Mansion at Acqualina’s attorneys filed a motion to sanction Brown, Thursday.

The wide receiver looked giddy, lighthearted and fun on Sept. 24 as he headed into a deposition. The hearing that day regarded accusations that Brown trashed the $35,000 a month condo that he rented in April 2018.

“Not at all, it’s a landlord-tenant, and we’ll deal with it accordingly,” Darren Heitner, Brown’s attorney, said.

George A. Minski, the attorney who represents Acqualina 1402 LLC, the company that owns the 47-story hotel and condo, addressed the lawsuit he filed against Brown in a phone interview.

“You see the furniture landing in the pool, landing in the pool deck, people scrambling,” he said to 7News in September.

The condo’s attorneys also claimed Brown hurled fancy, bulky furniture from the 14th floor while people sunbathed. The owners of the condo he allegedly destroyed have filed suit against him.

However, there is now an account of what happened at the deposition, according to the legal team filing suit.

In a court document, the lawyers said Brown was “belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions, despite there being no objection to the questioning coming forward.”

Along with his lawyer, Brown was accompanied by Drew Rosenhaus, his high-profile agent, but despite all that representation, the document said that Brown seemingly spoke for himself.

“The defendant increased his level of obstructed behavior,” the document read. “At one point, the defendant refused to answer any questions, instead saying ‘Next question’ no less than 10 times.”

Brown may have picked up the “Next question” line from Rosenhaus, who used that technique with reporters when taking questions on behalf Terrell Owens, another controversy-plagued wide receiver.

According to the document, Brown wrapped up his deposition in a different way.

“The defendant started announcing a countdown, starting at ‘Five(5) minutes,’ and counting down the minutes thereafter,” the document read. “Before noon, the defendant left the conference room.”

Those who filed suit against Brown would like for him to sit at another deposition. However, they are calling for a special master to be present to make sure he behaves.

