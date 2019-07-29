Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, 15, continues stunning form after Wimbledon fairytale

(CNN) — After stunning the world at Wimbledon, Cori “Coco” Gauff reached her third career main draw at the weekend by dominating qualifying at the Citi Open in Washington.

The 15-year-old American Gauff needed just 64 minutes to win her final qualifier, cruising past Japanese opponent Hiroko Kuwata 6-1 6-2 to confirm her place in one of the main warm-up tournaments for the US Open.

Previous to this success, Gauff had only qualified for the Wimbledon and Miami Open main draws.

“I was glad that I was able to get a feel of how it is, the site, playing those two qualifying matches,” Gauff said after her final qualifying match.

“The weather is similar to home, so I felt like I’ve been practicing at home. I’ll be happy playing on any court.”

Gauff will also be teaming up with 17-year-old Catherine McNally in the women’s doubles in the US capital.

‘Always dream big’

Gauff became a household name after her heroics at the All England Club where she became the youngest player to win a main draw match since 1991.

She beat the likes of Venus Williams on her way to the last 16 where she was ultimately beaten by eventual champion Simona Halep.

The teenager gained a global following at her maiden grand slam, with the likes of Michelle Obama and Serena Williams praising the 15-year-old.

Chinese tennis legend Li Na also said it would only be a matter of time before Gauff won a grand slam, as long as she stayed “hungry” for success.

Earlier this month, Gauff told CNN Sport she was aiming to win the US Open as she continued to focus on improving every element of her game.

“Always dream big and don’t let anyone limit your dreams because the possibilities are endless,” said the 143rd seed.

