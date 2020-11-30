Cooper City goalie stays local committing to UMs soccer team

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - When it comes to South Florida signing days, it’s usually all about the boys that play under the Friday night lights, but girls play too, just on a different field.

For Skylah Klein, choosing where she wanted to go to college was an easy decision.

She made her school choice the first week of her freshman year of high school, making her official signing for the University of Miami just a formality.

“It was a really easy decision because Miami was just everything I pictured for my future,” said Klein. “To be able to do that and go there and verbally committing that early on was really exciting.”

Her father, Jeffery Klein, is also happy with her choice.

“Being 30 miles from her mother’s chicken soup, that’s an absolute recipe for success,” he said.

She is listed as one of the top 150 players in the country.

When she’s not on the field or in the gym training for her club teams, the goalkeeper enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends.

7News was there when she signed for the team while at her home in Cooper City.

“To be able to have my family and close friends by my side as I signed those papers is a really exciting moment and it’s something that I know I’ll remember and cherish forever,” said Klein.

Boasting an above 4.0 GPA, Klein is goal-oriented in every way.

The Canes are getting a true warrior to mind the net in Coral Gables.

“It’s something nobody else is going to get this year in 2020, that’s for sure,” said goalkeeper coach Giuseppe Weller. “I just know with her caliber of training, UM is going to get something big.”

“I’m really excited and looking forward to going with the rest of commits in my class and to help change that program,” said Klein. “We’re very excited.”

