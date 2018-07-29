Community mourns son of UM baseball coach killed in SW Miami-Dade crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community came together to mourn the loss of the teenage son of the Miami Hurricanes’ assistant baseball coach, one day he was killed in a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The gym at Columbus High School was packed Sunday night, as hundreds attended a private Mass to honor the life of Ari Arteaga.

Mourners said they are grappling with the sudden passing of someone they described as being full of life.

“He was the happiest kid I knew,” said friend Anthony Arguelles.

“You can tell by the showing in there how much he meant to a lot of people,” said another attendee.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Arteaga was driving down Southwest 87th Street when he hit a median near Miller Drive, at around 9:45 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the vehicle then swerved across the street and onto the sidewalk, striking a fence before slamming into a concrete utility pole.

Officials said Arteaga died at the scene. He was 16 years old.

His girlfriend, 16-year-old Indira Rambarran, was sitting in the passenger seat. She survived the crash with some injuries.

Rambarran was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

“We had two people in the vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief George May. “One was transported to a local hospital. The other one was deceased on scene.”

Arteaga, the son of University of Miami pitching coach J.D. Arteaga, was a football and baseball player at Columbus High School.

“Tonight was supposed to be the start of the football season, but we find ourselves gathering for a different reason,” said Chris Merritt, head football coach at Columbus High School.

Merritt said Arteaga was not only was he a talented athlete, but a wonderful human being as well.

“He’s a coach’s kid. Ysha and J.D. Arteaga have raised a fine young man, and he’s the best that Columbus has,” he said.

Earlier Sunday, Arteaga’s friends and teammates came to pay their respects to his family. They echoed Merritt’s sentiments.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it, and then I tried calling him to see if maybe he would answer, and his mom answered and told me,” said Albert Espinosa as he broke down in tears.

Now those who loved him continue to honor his memory — and remember the legacy he leaves behind.

“Everyone loved Ari,” said Espinosa. “I don’t think there was a single person in this world that could not have loved Ari.”

“He was the best kid that I knew,” echoed friend Anthony Vega. “He was the best brother, the best teammate, the best brother anyone could ask for.”

“Everything about him was perfect,” said friend Anthony Arguelles. “I’ve never met anyone who said they didn’t like Ari.”

Arteaga’s Jeep was seriously damaged in the crash, which caused several nearby homes to lose electricity for hours.

“No power, but we can deal with that,” said Alex, an area resident. “Unfortunately, the sad part is a young man lost his life.”

UM’s head football coach Gino DiMare released a statement that reads, “We are all mourning the loss of Ari and are thinking of J.D., Ysha and Ariana during this difficult time. Ari was a bright young man who brought joy to so many who knew him, and he will be missed by all of us in the Miami baseball family.”

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Another event to honor Arteaga will be held at some point this week.

