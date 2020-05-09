Community fetes St. Thomas Aquinas High senior heading to Georgia to play college football

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school community came together to celebrate a high school football star, as his local career comes to a close before he heads off to play at the collegiate level in Georgia.

7News cameras captured a Margate Police cruiser with its sirens blaring in front of the Tuff Training facility, Saturday afternoon, as friends and family gathered to give a special send-off to St. Thomas High School senior Marcus Rosemy.

“It’s just a humbling feeling to know the people and the City of Margate came out here to represent me,” he said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic hindering Rosemy’s prom and graduation, his mother, Tiffany Jack Saint, organized the surprise get-together with the help of the City of Margate.

“That’s what mothers do,” said Saint.

For a student athlete who has been accepted into the University of Georgia, which boasts one of the nation’s top college football programs, this turned out to be a pretty good consolation celebration.

“With things being cancelled, his classes, this amazing class, especially all the athletes who work so hard to get to this point, and then for their seasons to be cancelled or delayed, for everything to be delayed, I was trying to think of something that we could do,” said Saint, “not only to celebrate him, but get family together with social distancing and get the community together, so we could go and we could celebrate him and acknowledge this wonderful city that we live in.”

Even the self-proclaimed strongest mayor in the world, Margate Mayor Tommy Ruzzano, felt it was only right to honor one of the city’s finest athletes.

“This doesn’t really happen every day, and in our city, to have somebody like this, coming through our system, to our city and going to the big time, it’s huge for us,” said Ruzzano.

While Rosemy and the rest of his class of 2020 will surely miss out on the majority of the second half of their high school senior year, Saturday’s festivities are something the future Georgia Bulldog wide receiver will never forget.

“It makes me feel good because I’ve been at St. Thomas for four years, a long four years,” he said. “All the hard work, all the grind, all the work I had to put in and all the time I sacrificed, this is like the benefit of all the work I put in.”

Not only was Rosemy treated to his own personal parade, he also has his own personal candy bars.

