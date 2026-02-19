MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With South Florida gearing up to host several games for the world’s largest sporting event, local community and business leaders came together to discuss the potential economic boon.

On Thursday, business leaders met with officials to discuss the massive impact the World Cup will have when all eyes turn to South Florida in a few months.

“Miami’s not the hottest city in America, it’s the hottest city in the world,” said Rodney Barreto, Miami Host Committee’s co-chair.

“This is world-changing for us because aquí se habla fútbol, right? We are the soccer capital of the United States, for sure, and that will be cemented in our legacy as a result,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Current estimates suggest more than a million people will flock to South Florida for the seven games Miami is scheduled to host, with some just looking to embrace the charged atmosphere with excited fans.

Local leaders say the massive numbers of people visiting the area will have immediate benefits for businesses and put South Florida in the spotlight for long-lasting effects.

“We’re going to see up to $1.3 billion of economic impact. We’re going to see maybe 9,000 jobs, I think we’re estimating, just for the actual games and lead-up. But the lasting impact will be what the world will see,” said Levine Cava.

“The community will benefit, and it starts right at our airport. People will fly in, they’re gonna need to get a car, Uber, Lyft, they’re gonna need to get a hotel room, they’re gonna have to eat, they’re gonna entertain, it’s just such a multiplying effect that goes with that,” said Barreto.

The economic impact is expected to extend across all three counties in South Florida, with the Magic City securing its status as the premier destination for international soccer.

“All of Latin America comes to Miami. They come here to do their banking, to do their shopping, do their healthcare, and so, we’re a true gateway, and that’s what makes us so, so special,” said Barreto.

The first FIFA World Cup game in South Florida will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on June 15. Tickets are still available, though it will cost a pretty penny.

You can also catch some of that action over the summer on Channel 7.

