MIAMI (WSVN) - Concerns have arisen for the fate of a golf course near Miami International Airport which, as organizers behind the Beckham group hope to use the land to build a soccer stadium.

David Beckham’s group gave fans their first taste of what its proposed soccer stadium complex near MIA would look like.

Sunday night, Beckham partner Jorge Mas tweeted out an artist rendering of Miami Freedom Park, followed by a teaser video showing the new plans.

Wow. A beautiful vision! 110 acres of true green public space open and accessible for our neighbors! This will be a vibrant park, entertainment complex, and soccer facility for ALL Miamians. #FutbolMiami https://t.co/3lccXXhy8n — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) July 8, 2018

In addition to the stadium, there would by shopping areas, hotels, office spaces and a park.

However, the proposed 110-acre space, which would include shopping areas and hotels, would replace the Mel Reese Country Club, a city-owned golf course near the airport.

The proposal has not been received well by all the residents in the area. Some of the concerns come from children who worry about the future of the First Tee program at the golf course.

“Losing this place would be losing my home, and I can’t, I wouldn’t believe… that would be unbelievable for me,” said Sara Matos. “It breaks my heart to know that I may or may not have this place soon, and I can’t. It’s the worst thing ever.”

Miami commissioner Ken Russell was on hand, Monday to look at the golf club’s programs for children.

“This is a very big decision for the city. Right now, the commissioners are just weighing whether or not this should go to the voters,” Russell said. “If it passes through the commission, then it would go to the residents of the City of Miami to vote what the future of the property would be.”

“I’m not able to transmit where my vote would be,” Russell added. “I’m just doing research at this point to learn everything I can about all sides.”

However, Mas said the First Tee program wouldn’t have to suffer.

“We’ve spoken to officials at Miami Springs Golf Course, would gladly take the First Tee program there and actually increase the size and scope of it,” Mas said. “It’s a beautiful and wonderful program. I’m an advocate, and I will support it in any way that I can.”

The next city commission meeting to discuss Miami Freedom Park is scheduled for Thursday. There, commissioners will vote on if this measure should appear on the November ballot, thus letting the citizens decide whether or not to move ahead with the project.

