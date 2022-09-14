MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Freedom Park project cleared a major hurdle.

A final zoning vote was approved which allowed the construction of the soccer stadium to begin in the near future.

I want to thank my commission for their continued support of the best sports deals in 🇺🇸 bringing a Multi-Billion Dollar win for Miami residents using zero taxpayer dollars. A new park, an @MLS stadium, & thousands of new jobs coming soon…



The Future of Fútbol is in Miami⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ArgYF4HCL8 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) September 13, 2022

David Beckham and co-owners, Jorge and Jose Mas can now apply for permits.

All commissioners voted yes except for commissioner Manolo Reyes.

The one billion dollar project will have 25,000 seats, an office park, a hotel, a retail village, and a 58-acre public park.

It will be built over the Melreese Country Club near Miami International Airport.

