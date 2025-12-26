(WSVN) - The College Football Playoff is underway, and fans are being treated to more than just tackles and touchdowns.

The college postseason is well known for its offbeat traditions, so as the CFP’s quest to crown the nation’s best teams continues, fans have also enjoyed a full slate of famously eccentric and wacky bowl games like the Xbox Bowl.

Other examples include The Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl, which ended in Ohio University’s coach getting gallons of iced coffee dumped on his head, or the famous Idaho Potato Bowl, where Washington State’s coach had French fries poured over his head.

Now coming off of his halftime performance on Christmas Day, Snoop Dogg will host the second Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, which started in 2024 and featured him driving out in a convertible to present the trophy.

However, the internet’s gold standard for wacky bowl games may be the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which had its mascot become a social media sensation two seasons ago in 2023, where he was eaten by the winning team after the game, as well as their trophy that doubles as a working toaster.

Ahead of this year’s game that kicks off Saturday, the Pop-Tarts Bowl released a teaser video to build anticipation once again, with a parody of Hulu’s “The Bear.”

Next Wednesday, the Miami Hurricanes will face the Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve. 7Sports’ Josh Moser will have you covered live in Dallas beginning Sunday for the highly anticipated Cotton Bowl matchup.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.