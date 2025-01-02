MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida residents gets ready for next week’s Orange Bowl, law enforcement officials said there is an extensive game plan to keep visitors and fans safe.

Following the New Year’s Day terror attack on New Orleans’ iconic Bourbon Street, where a man drove his truck into a crowd, killing 14 people, officials said more officers will be on the street.

Visitors are expected to flood the streets of South Beach leading up to the Jan. 9 game for the Orange Bowl pep rally on Lincoln Road, set for next Wednesday.

“We do understand that a lot of people are afraid,” said Miami Beach Police Department Spokesperson Christopher Bess. “We are constantly in contact with our local, state and federal partners to make assessments and basically ensure that we’re doing everything in our power to ensure that we have the adequate staffing.”

Police said there is no credible threat to Miami Beach, but measures will still be in place.

These include a dozen drones to watch the crowds from the air, as well as SWAT and other tactical units on standby monitoring the crowds.

The Orange Bowl Fan Fest is scheduled to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon, prior to the game, which is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

While security plans for the Fan Fest have not been released by Miami-Dade Police, visitors can expect some of what they’ve witnessed in the past, from heavy police presence to K-9s sweeping the stadium before ticketholders take their seats.

In a statement posted to social media,an MDPD spokesperson wrote:

“As always, MDPD will continue actively monitoring and assessing all intelligence for any potential threat. We want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant. If you see something suspicious, SAY something.”

Many law enforcement agencies are taking a second look at their security set-up after what happened in New Orleans. The Sugar Bowl was supposed to be played that night.

In a statement, the Orange Bowl Committee wrote it “is deeply saddened and horrified by the trafic events that unfolded in New Orleans,” adding, “our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire New Orleans community.”

Now the South Florida law enforcement community will focus on keeping college football fans safe ahead and during the Orange Bowl.

“We already had a plan, and we are going to continue to assess that plan and ensure that we have all of the resources necessary to make sure it’s a safe plan,” said Bess.

