MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is producing more NFL talent than any other part of the country, and former Chaminade Madonna star Jeremiah Smith will most likely be the next big one from our area.

For most college football players, the offseason is a time to recharge, but for the South Florida pro and Ohio State All-American, it’s also about giving back to the place that helped make him one of the biggest stars in college football.

Smith returned home and spent the day teaching football and life lessons to the next generation at his football camp in Miami Gardens.

“It’s a blessing, man, to come back where I’m from, the city where I grew up playing,” he said. “I mean, people did it for me growing up, guys like Antonio Brown, Teddy Bridgewater, Andre Johnson, them guys came back and gave back to the community, so I’m obligated to do the same thing as them guys.”

For Smith, it’s all about being more than just an elite wide receiver. He wants these young athletes to see what leadership looks like.

“A role model on and off the field, somebody that shows them the right way of doing things, not nobody you see doing dumb stuff off the field,” said Smith. “Just all about football, all about his community, all about family.”

And while Smith is already one of college football’s biggest names, Smith said his success still comes down to the same message he shared with every camper.

“Hard work takes you a long way, hard work beats talent any day of the week, so that’s the advice I gave them: just keep working hard,” he said.

As for what’s next, Smith admitted there are still a few goals he’s yet to accomplish.

“I don’t really like talking about personal goals, for real, but I’d say [Fred] Biletnikoff Award, Heisman finalist, I really want to win it,” said Smith.

The expectations will only continue to grow, but the South Florida native won’t let the outside noise change his approach.

“I don’t really let the expectations get too high in my head; I just go out there and play football week in and week out,” said Smith. “Don’t really like no pressure getting in my head.”

Smith is expected to be a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft should he declare.

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