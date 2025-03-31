DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Southeasern University’s men’s basketball team returned from their tournament trip to Evansville, Indiana with the school’s second championship and finishing the season with a 36-1 record.

The school on Monday held a special celebration to welcome the team back on campus.

“To come home with a championship is unreal. All these guys, they work so hard,” Ryan Davis said. “I feel like they deserve, we deserve, I deserve it, and just the community coming out and showing so much love is really so amazing.”

The players said they’re savoring the win but have already started preparing for next season.

