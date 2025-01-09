MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans of both Notre Dame and Penn State universities’ football teams descended on the streets of Miami Beach for the pre-game pep rally before the Orange Bowl.

7News cameras captured lines of excited fans outside of the event venue along Lincoln Road, Wednesday evening.

Miami Beach officials said fans will experience a load of fun from performances from the team bands, music, food and Orange Bowl giveaways.

As fans have a good time, security is ramped up for both the pep rally and the actual game in light of the recent terror attack in New Orleans.

Miami Beach Police are on the ground, some even undercover, as they keep an eye on the safety of eventgoers.

“Public safety is and remains our top priority,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess. “We have drone operators readily available. We have over 1,000 cameras throughout the city, and we will have people monitoring those cameras, and also, our tactical operations unit on stand by in case something happens.”

The pep rally occurs just 24 hours before the Orange Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Organizers expect 72,000 people will pack the stands on Thursday.

Orange Bowl fans can expect to go through multiple checkpoints before taking their seats.

“We’re going to make sure it’s safe and comfortable. It’s going to be a magical night, and we want people to have a great time,” said Orange Bowl committee CEO Eric Poms.

Earlier on Wednesday, fans did some shopping around Lincoln Road and got ready for the pep rally.

“I feel, definitely, a lot safer just walking around, like, shopping today. There has been lots of police cars and lots of real clear signage,” said Notre Dame fan Anna Prest.

“Obviously, Penn State is here, so we’re here,” said Penn State fan Mark Torbik.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I only get to be a senior at Notre Dame once,” said Notre Dame fan Caroline Vanbell.

Vanbell said she finds the heightened security a good thing.

“I was actually in New Orleans for the game, and it’s definitely good that they’ve been stepping things up,” she said.

Miami Beach Police have closed Lenox Avenue between Lincoln Lane North and South to car traffic in all directions due to the pep rally, so drivers in the area are advised to expect delays.

“Those road closures will be implemented until the conclusion of the event,” said Bess.

Officials urge eventgoers to use ridesharing apps to arrive and depart the event safely.

