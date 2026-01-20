CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It wasn’t the outcome Miami Hurricanes fans hoped for, but they supported their football team every step of the way.

However, Monday night’s tough loss at the Colege Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium saw fans exiting the venue with their heads held high.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, fans told 7News they’re grateful for an incredible season.

“I just can’t wait to see what happens next year. I don’t see this to be the end; I feel like it’s just a step in the next direction,” said University of Miami student Gaige Morse.

“We fought hard, and it was a good season. We’ll be back next year,” said Canes fan Jude Franklin.

Going into Monday night’s nail-biter, fans were optimistic they could bring home the National Championship Trophy, but as the final seconds ticked away, reality settled in.

“Tough, but the game was amazing,” said UM student Jackson Kuster.

From the Hard Rock to UM’s Coral Gables campus, people watched as the Canes fell to the Indiana Hoosiers following a heartbreaking interception on the final drive.

Canes fans reflected on the season and remain hopeful that they will come back better and stronger next year.

“Both teams played incredible, it’s been an amazing season, and I hope to see us come back next semester, potentially get back to the natty again, but incredibly proud to be a Hurricane and go Canes,” said Kuster.

“I watched our team change our culture around, we went from a team that just kind of was accepting that they were mediocre, getting a couple NFL picks, to I really feel like coach [Mario] Cristobal has created a culture of hard work, there’s just dogs on that field,” said Morse. “Hopefully, next year we’re going to be raising the championship.”

UM students were given the morning off until about noon, which is when classes will resume Tuesday, so that they can recuperate from Monday night’s game.

While the Canes didn’t win, a Cinderella story involving Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a Cuban-American and Columbus High School graduate, came to its fairy tale ending.

