CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami marching band has headed out for their big time to shine.

Band members boarded buses at the Coral Gables campus and departed for College Station, Texas, Thursday morning.

They are famously known as “The Frost Band of the Hour”, and for hyping up the crowd at “The U’s” games and events.

The Canes are set to face Texas A&M at noon on Saturday and you can watch it on ABC Miami Channel 18.

