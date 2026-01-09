CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a euphoric night for University of Miami students who cheered on their football team to victory. And now it’s time to go shopping.

7News cameras captured an ecstatic crowd inside the Rathskeller, the university’s student-run restaurant inside the Coral Gables campus, Thursday night.

Quarterback Carson Beck scored a 3-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left in the Fiesta Bowl, causing revelers to burst into cheers.

Before that galvanizing moment, it was clear students got the dress code memo. Most were decked out in green and orange to watch the Canes defeat Ole Miss 31-27.

7News spoke with some students who were still riding that emotional high.

“I’m about to have a heart attack, dude,” said a UM student wearing a basketball jersey. “That was like a full – my heart was going up and down the whole time. It was such a close game, and it was such a good game. Go Canes!”

That was Thursday night. Friday is all about stocking up on some of the hottest gear of the season.

One of the stores selling official Canes merchandise, allCanes on South Dixie Highway, across from campus, said business has been booming with the team doing so well, so shoppers are advised to head there sooner rather than later.

Canes fans in Broward County can pay a visit to CanesWear at Miami FanWear in Davie to grab some gear.

Canes fans will find brand-new merchandise, including hats and shirts, declaring the team champs of the 2026 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The clock is ticking, The national championship game is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Jan. 19.

