CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 15 points, Miami took control with a huge first-half run, and the Hurricanes defeated Boston College 76-54 on Saturday.

Miami trailed 13-6 early in the first half but the Hurricanes outscored the Eagles 30-6 over the final 15 minutes to lead 36-19 at halftime. BC missed 12 of 13 shots in one stretch.

A 13-2 run near the midway point of the second half helped the Hurricanes push their lead to 55-31. Later in the half, reserve guard Noam Dovrat drilled 4 of 5 3-pointers and Miami’s lead reached 27 points.

Ernest Udeh Jr. had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Tru Washington scored 14 points for Miami (23-6, 12-4). Dovrat scored a season-high 12 points. He has made 5 of his last 7 3-point tries.

Boden Kapke scored 18 points and Fred Payne and Jayden Hastings each scored 11 for Boston College (10-19, 3-13).

Miami’s win squares the overall series 31-31.

Miami remains in third place in the ACC with two regular-season games remaining. The top four teams earn byes into the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, which takes place March 10-14 in Charlotte, N.C.

Up next

Miami: The Hurricanes visit SMU on Wednesday and host No. 24 Louisville on Saturday.

Boston College: at No. 11 Virginia on Tuesday and home against Notre Dame on Saturday.

