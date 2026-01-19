MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of fans have begun flocking to Hard Rock Stadium ahead of kickoff at the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and the big crowds are expected to result in traffic headaches — for attendees and drivers in the area.

Fans arrived bright and early to Hard Rock Stadium Monday morning, ready to enjoy the game, as tailgating officially got underway at around 11 a.m. Many more excited fans are expected to swarm the stadium throughout the day.

“We feel great, we feel confident, it’s going to be a tough game,” said a Canes fan who was one of the first tailgaters at the stadium. “We know Indiana’s pretty good, but I think we’re going to come out in the end.”

“We’ve been here since 4 o’clock!” yelled a fan from his car as he made his way into the parking lot.

One by one, cars have begin to fill the lots with Canes flags filling the sky.

Diehard Canes fans have one message for the players.

“Just go do it, do it. It’s game time, you’ve done everything right, all you gotta do now is just go play and win,” said Mike Borg.

Whether it’s to tailgate or to attend the game, stadium goers are encouraged to plan ahead, as multiple closures around the stadium are trggering traffic concerns.

“This is not a normal Miami Hurricanes game, so congestion for the fans getting into the stadium; we just want to make sure everyone safe,” said Ryan Allen, Senior Director of Public Events for College Football Playoff.

And, with the national championship game kicking off Monday night, final preparations are just about done.

“We just want to make sure everyone’s safe, has a good time,” said Allen.

Organizers said tailgating is allowed in designated parking lots when they open. The Allstate Championship Tailgate is also underway.

Many fans are ecstatic, as officials confirmed fans can tailgate without paying for a ticket to the game, the only catch being that they must leave by kickoff.

“But when the game starts, we will ask that if you don’t have a ticket to the game, that you do leave the parking lot,” said Allen.

“Oh, when I saw that it was going to change rules, I was really happy, because it was like, I know it’s a lot of kids that can’t really afford to take it or come out there to the game, and it’s been a while since Miami’s been in a national championship, so I feel like this is a great opportunity for the city to come out and support the team that we all love,” said Canes fan and South Florida TikToker Robbie Henry.

Those attending the game or expected to be near the stadium are advised to be prepared for heavy traffic.

From 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., the northbound and southbound exits on the Florida Turnpike near the stadium will be closed. Northwest 14th Court, 27th Avenue and 199th Street will also be closed.

Parking passes are all sold out, so ticket holders who do have a pass are advised to arrive early to avoid the chaos.

For those who did not get a parking pass, organizers recommend taking rideshare to express locations near the stadium where they can then catch a ride on the shuttle to the stadium for free.

“If you’re passionate, you do want to tailgate, you probably do want to go to another location. That way, you can take your time, stay there,” said Allen. “I would go find another spot to tailgate, have fun, root for the Canes.”

Another option available to fans is a social media app called Prked. It allows fans to rent parking spaces from residents who live near the stadium, with some spots costing as little as $25.

“The game don’t start until 7:30 p.m. it’s sold out. The parking over here is much cheaper than at the stadium, and we are here barbecuing and playing good music,” said one of the many individuals offering parking at their homes near the stadium.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the game, so drivers are cautioned to expect even more impacts to traffic and heightened security when his motorcade arrives and when it departs from the stadium.

