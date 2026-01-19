SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea of orange and green flooded Christopher Columbus High School as fans of both teams watched the championship game.

Students at the high school enjoyed food trucks and a bounce house on campus before the outdoor championship watch party started. Regardless of the outcome, students were getting ready for the big game.

“It’s all about the players in this game tonight, you know, the recognition, the way they represent us, it’s really special,” said David Pugh, the principal at Christopher Columbus High School. “Probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing here, so we’re taking advantage of it, had a great week leading up to this,”

“Everybody’s been talking about it, everybody’s excited,” said Samuel Barreiro, a Columbus student. “Played with most of those guys, most of those guys have given me advice, they’ve mentored me, they’ve helped me really become the player I am today, and you know, it makes me proud to see my own friends, that I can even call them that, and now they’re playing on one of the biggest games.”

As the watch party was underway, students shared their thoughts on the game.

“I think Miami, I think it’ll be a great game, but I think Miami will come out on top,” said a UM fan at the watch party. “I don’t think there’s anything like this in the world, and this is the best school you can imagine,”

“It’s all about the U, forget about Indiana,” said another UM fan.

However, not all attending were UM fans, with some Hoosiers fans present as well.

“Indiana’s winning it, all the way, Fernando Mendoza’s gonna make, throw at least, a lot of touchdowns, I see that coming,” said a Hoosiers fan.

“I have followed Fernando and his journey, and I want him to finish with the win tonight, and my support is totally for Fernando to get that,” said Lourdes Rayneri, a teacher at Christopher Columbus High.

Alumni for both teams are playing in the big game Monday night. Heisman trophy winner and star quarterback Fernando Mendoza graduated from Christopher Columbus High, and other former players from the high school are set to play as well.

“I think having seven people represent your school playing in the national championship game in your own backyard is unprecedented,” said Columbus football coach Dave Dunn.

Five players and two coaches came from Columbus High, making the game a major reunion for those involved.

“It’s nice to see your school represented, at that stage,” said an attendee at the watch party.

Students were excited for either outcome from the game.

“I’m 50/50 on who’s gonna win, because Columbus is on both sides, so,” said Khamari Marcellus, a Columbus football player.

“I think the U’s gonna win on Monday, I’m going U all day, but it’s just cool having, like, guys, we’re just really proud; it’s, like I said, it’s a brotherhood,” said Lazaro Medina, another Columbus football player.

The Hurricanes’ head coach, Mario Cristobal, played football with Mendoza’s father.

“After the game, they’ll kinda find each other, get a picture, and pose. It’s pretty heartwarming, it really is,” said Dunn.

Most of the Columbus students are rooting for the Hurricanes ahead of the big game, as history is in the making for both teams and Columbus High School.

“It’s a win/win, no-lose situation here, so we’re enjoying it, we’re having fun with it,” said Pugh.

