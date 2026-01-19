SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The stage is set for the big game at Christopher Columbus High School, as fans of both teams are excited for the championship.

Students at the high school enjoyed food trucks and a bounce house on campus for an outdoor championship watch party. Regardless of the outcome, students were getting ready for the big game.

“Everybody’s been talking about it, everybody’s excited,” said Samuel Barreiro, a Columbus student. “Played with most of those guys, most of those guys have given me advice, they’ve mentored me, they’ve helped me really become the player I am today, and you know, it makes me proud to see my own friends, that I can even call them that, and now they’re playing on one of the biggest games.”

Alumni for both teams are playing in the big game Monday night. Heisman trophy winner and star quarterback Fernando Mendoza graduated from Christopher Columbus High, and other former players from the high school are set to play as well.

“I think having seven people represent your school playing in the national championship game in your own backyard is unprecedented,” said Columbus football coach Dave Dunn.

Five players and two coaches came from Columbus High, making the game a major reunion for those involved.

Students were excited for both outcomes of the game.

“I’m 50/50 on who’s gonna win, because Columbus is on both sides, so,” said Khamari Marcellus, a Columbus football player.

“I think the U’s gonna win on Monday, I’m going U all day, but it’s just cool having, like, guys, we’re just really proud; it’s, like I said, it’s a brotherhood,” said Lazaro Medina, another Columbus football player.

The Hurricanes’ head coach, Mario Cristobal, played football with Mendoza’s father.

“After the game, they’ll kinda find each other, get a picture, and pose. It’s pretty heartwarming, it really is,” said Dunn.

Most of the Columbus students are rooting for the Hurricanes ahead of the big game, as history is in the making for both teams and Columbus High School.

