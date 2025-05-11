CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash near Tampa claimed the lives of two children and an elderly woman, and a University of Miami football player who was among the several others injured was driving one of the vehicles involved, police said.

The wreck happened Saturday afternoon in Largo, the hometown of Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes, located about 20 miles east of Tampa.

According to Largo Police, the 20-year-old student athlete remains in the hospital as of Sunday afternoon. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Investigators said Hayes was driving a Dodge Durango when it collided with a Kia Soul as the Kia made a left-hand turn at an intersection in Pinellas County.

Paramedics rushed Hayes and several others to the hospital. The driver of the Kia and two children would not survive.

Detectives identified the deceased victims as 78-year-old Gail Price, 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and sibling 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon.

Cameras showed the burgundy Durango and the mint green Soul smashed at the intersection of Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road. Investigators took photos as car parts lay strewn across the road, including the Kia’s rear bumper.

Officers said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.

Hayes, a sophomore at UM, played 12 games for the ‘Canes in his debut season. In high school, he was ranked one of the top linebackers in the nation.

Detectives said they’re trying to determine what led up to the crash, including the speed of the vehicles, adding that there are no criminal charges at this time pending the outcome of the investigation.

