MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Doors have officially opened for the Playoff Fan Central in Miami Beach, days before the Miami Hurricanes square off against the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Organizers have put together a free interactive fan experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center scheduled to run from Friday through Sunday.

Host committee chair Jack Seiler shared his excitement for the weekend long event.

“This town loves to host big events. I think it’s really cool the way this is available for people that maybe can’t afford that ticket to the game, can’t afford to be there Monday night,” he said. “But they’re going to be experiencing the whole weekend, the whole feel of the weekend, the flavor of South Beach, the flavor of Miami right here in Playoff Fan Central.”

There are plenty of activities to experience for Canes and Hoosiers fans alike, free of charge.

“Yes, we are hosting the Indiana Hoosiers, they are an incredible story, it’s a great college football story. In fact, it’s been 80 years since they’ve really played at this level,” said Seiler. “So we are the host committee, we will make them feel very much welcome, very much at home, and we just hope for a great game on Monday night. I hope this game comes down to the last play.”

The event includes a section called the “Champion Walls,” an homage to the Wynwood Walls, where you can find displays of different bowl game trophies, like the Orange Bowl trophy, which is also hosted in Miami.

Miami-Dade Animal Shelter is also in attendance with dogs up for adoption, like Sheila, a 4-year-old that has been at the shelter for over a year.

Fans can also test their skills with field goal kicking, precision throwing activities, and many more football-themed challenges.

The Playoff Fan Central will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.