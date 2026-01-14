MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The future of football in South Florida starts on the field and the Orange Bowl Committee helped build the foundation to inspire the next generation.

Youth football in South Florida got a major upgrade after the Orange Bowl Committee, the 2026 Miami Host Committee and Miami-Dade County officials unveiled their latest legacy project, Orange Bowl Field at Walt Frazier Park in Miami Gardens.

“Football doesn’t happen in the stadium, it happens in the community,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert.

The $2.3 million renovation was done to build dreams and honor the legendary coach Walt Frazier, who helped shape generations of football with more than 60 players making it to the pros.

“It’s very special because I know the influence it’s going to have. It’s going to be motivating and we hopefully will see as many taking advantage of it,” said Walt Frazier.

The field will now be home to the Miami Gardens Ravens youth football team.

“It’s great for the kids, a safe space for them to participate and continue to chase their dreams,” said Ravens program president Rod Mack.

Mack, a former Miami Hurricanes linebacker, will also be in the stands watching some of his former players chase a national championship at Hard Rock Stadium.

“We have eight kids from this program that played on this very field that will be playing in that game, Monday night, so it’s an amazing thing and shows the kids that are here now that it’s possible,” said Mack.

The message of what the new park can help kids accomplish resonating with the game happening next week just a couple of miles from the park, where preparations are underway before the Miami Hurricanes battle the Indiana Hoosiers for College Football Playoff national championship.

