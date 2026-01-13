MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s championship week, and the Orange Bowl shows how football’s biggest moments give back to the community.

The welcome mat is getting rolled out at Hard Rock Stadium for college football’s biggest stage in a massive matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers.

The executive director of the College Football Playoff, Rich Clark, is in championship mode as the title game returns to South Florida for the first time since 2021.

“We’re excited to be here in Miami. We’ve been looking forward to this game for some time and it’s proving to be as exciting as we thought it would be,” said Clark.

There’s no denying next Monday is a big moment, as Indiana has never won a national title and it’s been over two decades since the Canes brought one home.

“I just can’t wait to play in Hard Rock Stadium,” said Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza after beating the Oregon Ducks to advance.

Clark credited this matchup to the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams.

“We have a team that was seeded number one with the team that was seeded number 10. In the old model, number 10 wouldn’t have been in there and we wouldn’t have these two teams playing,” said Clark.

This game means everything to the Canes, who will get to play on their home turf since Miami got the bid for one of the most sought after hosting opportunities in the country.

“We won it and we want to shine here on Jan. 19,” said Eric Poms, the CEO of the Orange Bowl Committee and 2026 Miami Host Committee.

The Orange Bowl Committee and 2026 Miami Host Committee have been planning for the big game for four years now, which included monthly safety meetings at the state, federal and local level.

And now the game that will have a lasting impact on the economy and the community is just one week away.

“That comes from tourism, the local interest, a television viewing audience that will be second to none. Our goal and focus is to make Miami and South Florida shine. I can’t think of a better matchup to unfold to give this community that platform,” said Poms.

That legacy will continue as the Orange Bowl unveiled its newest project, Orange Bowl Field, at Walt Frazier Park, Tuesday afternoon.

The $2.3 million football field renovation project is part of a commitment to youth sports in South Florida.

