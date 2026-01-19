MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With thousands of fans partying as they wait for doors to open at Hard Rock Stadium, officials inside are hard at work making sure the field is perfect for kickoff between the hometown Miami Hurricanes and top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

From the moment you reach Hard Rock, fans can feel the electricity running through the air, with College Football Playoff signage and banners filling every corner to mark the biggest day in the college football season.

Down on the field, crews have been hard at work, painting logos, perfecting yard lines and ensuring the grass is in pristine condition when the Canes and Hoosiers fight for the chance to hoist the trophy.

While that happens inside Hard Rock, officials have stepped up security outside for the game, including Secret Service agents, who will be protecting President Donald Trump, who will be in attendance for the game.

Fans told 7News the difference in security was immediately noticeable.

“Definitely, you come through, like, three or four checkpoints and you know that you pretty much taken care of,” said a Canes fan.

With all the moving parts, from preparations inside to enhanced security at the entrance and parking lots, it feels like a football game and a surgical operation.

Despite those critical behind-the-scenes operations, fans are going all out in bringing excitement and joy.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing. I’m overwhelmed, it’s really, it doesn’t even feel real. I had to match the energy,” said a Canes fan.

An evening that’s been days in the making after the Canes locked in their spot in the championship game and a chance to win the title in front of their home crowd.

“Tonight’s the night. There’s a hurricane coming to the 305,” said a Canes fan.

