Florida A&M (2-0) at No. 12 Miami (1-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series record: Miami leads 10-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s Miami’s home opener and a chance for the Hurricanes — who rose seven spots in the AP Top 25 this week — to keep the early momentum going after last week’s 41-17 win at Florida. The Hurricanes will be facing a team in Florida A&M that has won 13 consecutive games, by far the longest active streak among FCS programs. (Yale is currently second on that list, with four straight wins.)

KEY MATCHUP

Miami’s secondary vs. Florida A&M QB Daniel Richardson. This will be the eighth time that Richardson — who has previously played at Central Michigan and Florida Atlantic — faces a Power Four opponent. In the previous seven, he’s completed 60% of his passes for 1,301 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida A&M: Defensive lineman James Ash might be the Rattlers’ best NFL prospect, and he’ll be the one that the Rattlers rely upon to try and disrupt a Miami front that was airtight in Week 1 against the Gators.

Miami: WR Xavier Restrepo has 1,829 career receiving yards, two shy of matching Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson for No. 11 on the Hurricanes’ all-time list. Restrepo is 62 yards back of Allen Hurns for 10th on that Miami all-time list and is coming off a 112-yard showing in Week 1 against the Gators.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2016. Miami has won the last three by scores of 70-3 (2016), 41-7 (2014) and 45-0 (2010). … It’s the first of two games Miami plays at home against teams from Tallahassee this season; Florida State visits on Oct. 26. The Hurricanes haven’t swept the Rattlers and Seminoles in the same season since 2009. … Florida A&M lost 20 starters from last season’s team that won the SWAC and the Celebration Bowl. … The Rattlers have erased deficits of 14-0 and 18-7 this season in their two wins. … Miami QB Cam Ward threw for 385 yards against Florida. He had three games of 400 yards or more last season with Washington State.

