MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes will be pitted against longtime rival Notre Dame to open the college football season when the teams face off in South Florida this weekend.

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes and No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be renewing their storied rivalry when they kick off from Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

In the days leading up to the clash between the college football blue-bloods, the 700-foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter will be lit up in both teams’ colors, orange and green for the Hurricanes, and navy blue and gold for the Fighting Irish.

“At night, it just shines over the whole city, it’s super bright,” said Zak Cooper, a lighting technician for the Worldcenter.

“[It] signifies you’ve arrived to Miami,” said Daniel Kodsi, the CEO of Royal Palm Companies and developer for the Worldcenter. “This project is lit up from top to bottom. This has 13,400 nodes of lights.”

Miami and Notre Dame have a long history filled with intense battles and heated moments.

Current Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal was a player in the famous Catholics versus Convicts game in 1988. He now leads the next generation in this historic matchup.

“This team is very purpose-driven, and they want to win,” said Cristobal.

The showdown will be available to watch on WSVN’s sister channel, ABC Miami, on Channel 18.

If you would like to see the light display on the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, they will be visible between 7:30 p.m. and midnight each night leading up to kickoff.

You can also tune in for pre-game coverage on ABC Miami before the game, starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

