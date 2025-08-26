MIAMI (WSVN) - The Museum of Graffiti is commemorating the University of Miami Hurricanes through Wynwood’s defining characteristic: a new mural in the heart of the Art District along Interstate 95 North.

The piece celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Miami Hurricanes.

“Over 100 years have passed and University of Miami has won five national championships in a period of two decades and it’s just an honor for me to be part of one of those championships,” said Director of Recruiting and On-Campus Experience Mike Rumph.

The mural showcases the team’s committed fandom throughout the decades, created by top local aerosol artists with personal Miami roots.

“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of teamwork actually,” said the artist Verse. “I had a group of guys that helped me come through and knock this out in five days.”

Each era displays the journey of a ‘Canes fan through retro color, fashion and hair styles.

“A lot of young people can come by and see the history of what the University of Miami Hurricanes football program has done,” said Rumph.

The mural also highlights Modelo beer which is a sponsor of the University of Miami, adding to the magic of what is Wynwood.

“We happen to be standing in a graffiti capital right here in Miami, Wynwood, bringing these murals to the neighborhood is a deep honor for us,” said co-founder of the Museum of Graffiti Alan Ket.

The mural will be unveiled Friday August 29, days before the Hurricane’s season opening game at home against Notre Dame at Hard Rock Stadium.

The first game of the season kicks off on August 31 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Miami, Channel 18.

