CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — No. 5 Miami could have star receiver Malachi Toney back from his surgically repaired high ankle sprain within two weeks, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Friday in a televised interview.

That timetable potentially would open the door for Toney to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Dec. 5 if the Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC, No. 7 CFP) qualify. Miami could clinch a berth in that game with a victory Saturday over Virginia Tech.

“I think the best part about it is that he is being very proactive about not being a distraction,” Cristobal said Friday on ESPN, which was on campus in advance of the Hurricanes playing host to “College GameDay” on Saturday. “He knows he’s not playing right now, and he’s got to coach and encourage and push his teammates to be their very best while he gets prepared to play, but he’s probably a week and a half out.”

Miami made Toney available only to ESPN on Saturday. That may be a sign that he is indeed nearing a return, considering that it’s extremely rare for the Hurricanes to make an injured player available to any media outlet until after he returns to play.

The network showed video of Toney running; it was not disclosed when the video was taken.

“For me to see myself, a couple weeks after (surgery), running almost 100%, it feels amazing,” Toney told ESPN.

When asked by ESPN when he plans to play, Toney said, “I don’t know what I can and can’t say.”

Toney was injured in practice on Nov. 4, three days before Miami’s loss at Notre Dame. He had surgery on the ankle the following day.

Among all Bowl Subdivision players, Toney was second nationally with 73 catches, tied for second with 13 touchdown receptions and third with 1,027 receiving yards when he got hurt — and was among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

“As of yesterday, he was running 19, 20 mph, probably a little bit more,” Cristobal said in the ESPN appearance Friday. “He’s really close. … He’s on course.”

Miami closes the regular season at home against Boston College on Nov. 28. Based on the timetable Cristobal revealed Friday, Toney wouldn’t seem likely to play against the Eagles next weekend.

If Toney doesn’t play in the ACC title game, the earliest he would return to the field would be Dec. 18 or Dec. 19 — if Miami makes the College Football Playoff field and doesn’t get a first-round bye.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.