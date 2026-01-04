ARIZONA (WSVN) – The Miami Hurricanes are set to play against the Ole Miss Rebels Thursday at the Fiesta Bowl, with only one moving on to a national title game.

This game will be the first since 1951 to put the Ole Miss Rebels and the Miami Hurricanes against each other, and for the first time in 23 years, the Miami Hurricanes will play at the Fiesta Bowl Thursday.

“Enthused, very excited, to be able to attack this next opportunity, so many things on tape that we can get better at.” said Mario Cristobal, the head coach of the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes have been the underdog of the College Football Playoff, with the team beating Ohio State and Texas A&M to reach the Fiesta Bowl.

“College football has become a lot like the [National Football League] and on any given day, any team, at any level, if you’re not at your very best you can get it.” said Cristobal.

“right now at this time of year, praise and overpraise is poisonous, man, it is absolutely the worst thing you can take in and listen to, and I think we’ve done a good job of making sure that at the forefront of everything we do, is just, we get everything and everyone out of the way.” said Cristobal.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.