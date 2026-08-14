(WSVN) - A University of Miami Hurricanes player has been accused of going on a dangerous drive.

Canes running back Jordan Lyle was charged with fleeing and eluding at a high speed and reckless driving in Sunrise.

Lyle has since been released after posting bond.

No other details on the circumstances that led to his arrest has been released.

Lyle is in his junior year at UM, and has rushed for 508 yards while scoring 5 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

The university has said it is aware of the incident.

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