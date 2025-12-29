DALLAS (WSVN)– Miami Hurricanes football is ready to give South Florida another reason to celebrate on New Year’s Eve — but first, the players needed to check in at their hotel.

The team is now back in Texas, where they’ll face Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Wednesday night.

The Canes settled in nicely to their hotel after their flight from Miami to Dallas. They told 7Sports they are ready to get to work.

“I had a bed seat, I slept the whole ride, so I feel like it was a good thing,” said Canes defensive lineman Anez Cooper.

While the beds are different, the preparation routine remains the same.

“We’re the same team every week — no matter who we play, where we play, what we’re playing — and we’re going to prepare the same way and be the same team, same team we’ve been all year,” said Canes defensive back Jakobe Thomas.

Miami is focused on maximizing the time ahead of their first ever quarterfinal game in the College Football Playoff.

“It’s just coming together, building more team character than we already have, it’s just been us just being prepared, just being focused and just focusing on the week and just going 1-0 and stacking days,” said Cooper.

The stage is set and now is the time to lock in.

“They got a lot of talent from depth, starters, the guys that are on the bench, all through the depth,” said Thomas.

“And I just feel like that’s a big challenge for us that we’re going to go into come Wednesday, and I feel like we’re excited for the challenge, we’re just focused and we’re just ready to play,” said Cooper.

It’s a lot excitement from the Canes, as well as their fanbase, ahead of the New Year’s Eve matchup.

Media day coverage will continue throughout Monday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.