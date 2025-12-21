SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes fans in Southwest Miami-Dade celebrated their historic win against the Texas A&M Aggies in the College Football Playoffs, with the ‘Canes winning 10-3.

At Duffy’s Tavern, the excitement was in the air Saturday as fans watched the game and saw their team led to victory against the Aggies.

“For those who doubt us, we go another way!” said a fan.

As the ‘Canes fought through the Aggies’ defensive line, the windy conditions made it difficult for the teams to score a goal.

“Very treacherous, the whole time,” said another fan.

“The first missed field goal, we kinda – the kicker was a little bit worried about it, but I think after the end of the day, I kinda trust our team,” said a man attending the watch party.

Fans of the Hurricanes proudly wore green and orange to support their local college team, and they never lost hope.

“I never had a doubt, I knew the defense was gonna step up,” said another attendee.

Fans were clearly excited for more opportunities for their team to win, and they also hoped they could continue their winning streak.

“Our offense really struggled,” said a Hurricanes fan.

“A lot of chances to score, but in the end, it’s all about the U, man. Go Canes!” said another fan.

“If we really perform, like we did today — if our defense performs, and our offense gets better, Malachi Toney locks in — I think we can win it all, 100% we’re beating Indiana, we’re beating Ohio State. It’s over,” said a passionate fan.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.