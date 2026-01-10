CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - With a water cannon salute from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue fire truck as their plane landed on the tarmac at Miami International Airport, Miami Hurricane players are back in the 305 ahead of the final matchup here at home.

As they deplaned, they were greeted by airport workers with signs that read “1-0,” pumping up the team and encouraging them to finish the job. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was also on hand to greet the winning home team.

The team then hopped on some buses and made their way back onto the Coral Gables campus via a police escort.

Dozens of fans — including families, students, and young kids clutching memorabilia — gathered to greet the team as they arrived, cheering, chanting, and lining up for autographs.

“Great experience! We were lucky walking by. We didn’t know they were coming off, but it’s good to cheer on the guys,” said one University of Miami student.

“Can’t wait. Happy to have them come home,” said a second University of Miami student.

“It’s unreal. Watching the game yesterday with my friends and seeing them pull out the win and then actually seeing them in person is feeling like no other,” said a third University of Miami student.

Head coach Mario Cristobal and players also made it clear that the moment belongs as much to the fans as it does to the team.

“They love seeing you guys. They love the support. It hits home for them and it’s a game changer for them so the more you can support them and be around them, please do so. It’s appreciated beyond what words can describe,” he said.

Fans at the Coral Gables campus said they will be watching the Friday night game to see who the Hurricanes will face off against on Jan. 19 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the national championship.

