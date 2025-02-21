SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the theft of multiple luxury vehicles belonging to University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck and his girlfriend, Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Tykwon Deandre Anderson was taken into custody Friday morning and is facing charges of grand theft and occupied burglary, officials said.

According to investigators, Beck and Cavinder were staying at a $5 million home near South Miami when their Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover were stolen early Thursday morning. The couple woke up to find the vehicles missing.

Detectives said Anderson is part of a group of four thieves behind the car heist. The quartet broke into the upscale residence and committed the home invasion while the athletes slept.

Police said the crooks grabbed the keys to the ritzy rides and took off with the vehicles.

Thursday night, 7News reporter Sheldon Fox caught up with Beck at UM’s Watsco Center, as the student athlete was watching his girlfriend play against Notre Dame.

But Beck declined to comment on the theft or the ongoing investigation.

“I’m sorry to bother you during the game. Can you tell me about the cars? How are you feeling?” said Fox.

“No, I’m not answering any questions. Sorry,” said Beck.

“About the fact that your cars were stolen? Do you want to talk about it?” said Fox.

“No, no, we’re good,” said Beck.

“Anything from police?” said Fox.

“Um, I’m trying to watch the game,” said Beck.

Police said they tracked down Anderson on Thursday, adding they recovered the stolen Mercedes and Range Rover.

Detectives said Anderson confessed to the crime, and they hope to apprehend the three other thieves.

Anderson is expected to appear in bond court.

The stolen Lamborghini remains missing as the investigation continues.

