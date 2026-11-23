MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes star wide out and former American Heritage High star Malachi Toney was joined by his family to give back to the community.

Despite being injured, Toney continued to do big things in this community just like Sunday at his second annual “Toney’s Foundation Turkey Giveaway.”

Malachi along with his brother Monroe and mother Shatravia handed out 751 turkeys along with Publix gift cards putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table for families across the community.

“Means a lot, me being so young, I don’t know how much of an impact I’ve got on the youth, even grown people, people that are older than me still look up to me, and that’s just a blessing,” said Malachi. “So for me to come out here in a park that I grew up playing in to give back turkeys means a lot.”

At just 19-years-old Malachi has already had a huge impact on the South Florida community.

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