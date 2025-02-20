SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck and his girlfriend, UM basketball player Hanna Cavinder, had three luxury vehicles stolen overnight from a South Miami-area home, authorities said.

The couple, staying at a $5 million home, discovered Thursday morning that a Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover were missing.

Troopers with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office quickly recovered the Land Rover and located the Mercedes-Benz Thursday afternoon, but the Lamborghini remains missing.

The theft comes weeks after Beck committed to the Hurricanes for the 2025 season.

Detectives were at the scene investigating until around noon Thursday.

One neighbor tells 7News the theft was unusual for the area.

“We were very surprised by what happened because this is not something that normally happens in our neighborhood,” said James Cason.

In a statement, Beck’s NIL agent, Jeff Hoffman, said:

We are grateful for the swift and diligent efforts of the Miami Police Department in handling this situation. Their professionalism and dedication are truly appreciated. While incidents like this are unfortunate, we have full confidence in the authorities and their ongoing work. Jeff Hoffman

