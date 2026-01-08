CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Miami Hurricanes gear up for their Fiesta Bowl matchup against Ole Miss, so have the fans. They’re decked out in orange and green ahead of what could be a history-making game for the U.

A day before Thursday’s the Fiesta Bowl matchup kicks off in Arizona, on South Florida fans were seen stocking up on gear at allCanes in Coral Gables, which sells the team’s official merchandise.

The store’s staff is showing up for customers who are excited about their home team playing in the highly anticipated showdown.

But what fans really want is something money can’t buy: a victory.

“It’s amazing. It’s been 20-something years in the making because of the loss to Ohio State, the defense dominating them,” Canes fan Ron Garcia said. “We’re two wins away from going to the natty and home. You know, it’s incredible, you know what I’m saying?”

“The last time I saw it was 2001,” fan Carlos Castilo said. When asked if he was ready for the game, he said, “Yes, it’s been a long time.”

All week long, fans have been showing up at allCanes in waves looking for anything that’s all about the U.

“Go Hurricanes!” another fan said while she was shopping for Canes merchandise.

“It’s been really awesome,” said Teresa Thompson, regional manager for Follett Higher Education. “The community and the alumni have been buying everything that we’ve been able to get our hands on.”

That includes Canes hats, shirts, keychains and bling. The hot ticket items? Football jerseys and anything Fiesta-related.

But what fans are really pining for is a win Thursday night.

“It’s all on Thursday. I wish it would have been on a Saturday, but I know a lot of people are not going to go to work on Friday. If we win, that’s for sure,” Garcia said.

When asked if he would be one of the people not going to work if the Canes won the semifinal against Ole Miss, Garcia said, “Oh, definitely. I’m won’t go to work until Monday, I guess.”

AllCanes in Coral Gables opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, so there is still more than enough time for Canes fans to get their hands on some gear.

The big Fiesta Bowl kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

