SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Miami Hurricanes gear up for their Fiesta Bowl matchup against Ole Miss, so have the fans. They’re decked out in orange and green ahead of what could be a history-making game for the U.

Thursday morning, hours before the Fiesta Bowl matchup kicks off in Arizona, South Florida fans were seen stocking up on gear at allCanes in Coral Gables, which sells the team’s official merchandise.

Before the store even opened, fans lined up outside, excited about their home team playing in the highly anticipated showdown.

“Can’t wait, can’t wait,” Angel told 7News. “Been a lifelong UM fan.”

But what fans really want is something money can’t buy: a victory.

“It’s amazing. It’s been 20-something years in the making because of the loss to Ohio State, the defense dominating them,” Canes fan Ron Garcia said. “We’re two wins away from going to the natty and home. You know, it’s incredible, you know what I’m saying?”

“The last time I saw it was 2001,” fan Carlos Castilo said. When asked if he was ready for the game, he said, “Yes, it’s been a long time.”

All week long, fans have been showing up at allCanes in waves looking for anything that’s all about the U.

“Go Hurricanes!” another fan said while she was shopping for Canes merchandise.

“It’s been really awesome,” said Teresa Thompson, regional manager for Follett Higher Education. “The community and the alumni have been buying everything that we’ve been able to get our hands on.”

Fans eagerly waited in line the morning before the game, read to snag some last-minute Hurricanes gear before the Fiesta Bowl.

“I certainly hope the U wins. I’m pulling for them,” Canes fan Hank Langston said.

The sought after merch includes Canes hats, shirts, keychains and bling. The hot ticket items? Football jerseys and anything Fiesta-related.

Christ Armstrong showed 7News that he was picking out a Malachi Toney shirt.

“Right now, I’m going with Malachi Toney. You know what it is. All about the U, baby,” he said.

Hours after the merch had been picked up and worn, many fans headed down to Duffy’s Tavern in Southwest Miami-Dade to begin the pre-celebration and to watch the game.

But what fans are really pining for is a win Thursday night.

“It’s all on Thursday. I wish it would have been on a Saturday, but I know a lot of people are not going to go to work on Friday. If we win, that’s for sure,” Garcia said.

When asked if he would be one of the people not going to work if the Canes won the semifinal against Ole Miss, Garcia said, “Oh, definitely. I’m won’t go to work until Monday, I guess.”

Chris Armstrong said he’s hopeful for the championship, but is focusing on a win tonight.

“Unfinished. One more, you know what I’m saying,” Armstrong said. “We close. We get it done here, and then we can talk.”

Angel told 7News his prediction for the game.

“I think we’re gonna win 24-13,” he said.

Other fans predicted Canes are going to go all the way.

“I think they are playing great. I think they can beat anyone,” said a man.

AllCanes in Coral Gables will stay open Thursday until 6 p.m., so there is still more than enough time for Canes fans to get their hands on some gear.

The watch party at Duffy’s kicks off at 7 p.m. It will be one of many watch parties happening across South Florida.

The big Fiesta Bowl kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

