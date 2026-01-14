PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - As the excitement reaches new heights for the College Football Playoffs, with the Miami Hurricanes set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers Monday, local schools are showing love for players with deep roots in the community.

Nearly two dozen former South Florida alumni will take the field for the big game, with major players set to line up on both sides of the field.

Among the alumni taking the field in the national championship game are Rueben Bain Jr., Wesley Bissainthe, Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher, and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, as well as Canes coach Mario Cristobal.

“We all know the brand of football played down here in South Florida is special and it shows up year in and year out at every level. College and pro, certainly at the high school level,” said Cristobal. “Certainly an exciting time for South Florida.”

Several of those players graduated from high schools in Miami-Dade.

Canes edge rusher Bain Jr. and linebacker Bissainthe attended Miami Central High School.

Hoosiers quarterback Mendoza is representing Christopher Columbus High School, just like Cristobal.

“I think having seven people represent your school, playing in the national championship game, in your own backyard is unprecedented,” said Columbus football coach Dave Dunn. “Having two coaches and five players is pretty amazing.”

Broward County is also well represented in the championship game.

Canes wide receiver Toney and running back Mark Fletcher attended American Heritage High School.

Their high school coach, Alex Smith, isn’t surprised that the pair has made it this far.

“I felt like this was destined, especially now, you’re playing you’re playing in Hard Rock. Are you kidding me?” said Smith. “The national championship’s in Hard Rock this year. And you guys, this is the year to make a run. So I’m just happy, you know, our guys are major contributors to it as well. So just proud of all of them.”

Just like American Heritage, St. Thomas Aquinas High School has four former Raiders that call Coral Gables home.

“And I’m so proud of our, you know, alum that’s currently at the University of Miami, Jordan Lyle and and Isaiah Taylor, Romanas Frederick, Ryan Mack. And obviously, you know, this St. Thomas is also the home of Michael Irvin. He’s, you know, he’s such a great inspiration at the University of Miami at this point,” said Roger Harriott, head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas.

From backyard battles to the national spotlight, it’s a full circle moment for Cristobal.

“It’s always special when you get to play against, with or against guys that you knew or knew growing up, competed against, played on the same teams with,” said Cristobal.

