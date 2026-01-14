MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With preparations for the big game in full swing, fans have a wide variety of exciting events to show their team pride in the days leading up to the national championship matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers.

As everyone in South Florida counts down the days until the College Football Playoff national title game kicks off, crews have been hard at work to turn the entire city into a college football hub.

“Let’s go! Let’s go win this,” said a Canes fan.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted banners placed throughout Miami promoting the game, with most featuring the Canes logo and just one featuring the Hoosiers logo.

“You got the 2026 national championship banner on every flag, then you got Indiana’s banner; they just got one. They just got one,” said Canes fan Canyan Linderman.

While fans wait for both teams to take to the gridiron, crews are putting together a Canes-filled Playoff Fan Central at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

When it opens on Friday, 300,000 square feet will be transformed into the perfect fan experience to build the playoff hype.

The free three-day interactive experience will offer family-friendly activities, including games, pep rallies, autograph signings, and more.

The excitement doesn’t end there. Just a mile away from Playoff Fan Central, crews are constructing a stage on the sands near Lummis Park, where singer Calvin Harris is scheduled to perform in a free concert on Saturday.

“Just to be able to be in your backyard and potentially accomplish some things, it makes it all the more sweeter,” said Canes fan Thomas Kay.

“Miami needed this. Like it’s been a long time since Miami sports have this kind of vibe,” said Linderman.

The electric vibes continue a few miles north at the Fontainebleau Hotel, where the Canes will be staying as they prepare to keep the trophy in South Florida.

The opposing Hoosiers are expected to touch down in the Magic City, Friday night. Players and coaches for Indiana will be staying at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami.

The fanfare will also be happening at the Seafair Mega Yacht just next door. The luxury yacht is set to host a watch party for the game on the waters of Biscayne Bay.

Playoff Fan Central will be free for all fans and will run from Friday through Sunday.

