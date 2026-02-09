MIAMI (WSVN) - After years of delays, the jury selection for a former University of Miami football player accused of killing his teammate is set to begin.

Rashaun Jones rejected a plea deal and said he had nothing to do with Bryan Pata’s death nearly 20 years ago.

Jury selection is set to get underway in Miami for Jones’ trial, Monday morning.

The now 40-year-old is charged with the murder of his former Hurricanes teammate in 2026.

Jones is accused of murdering his former Hurricanes teammate Bryan Pata back in November of 2006.

Pata’s murder left his family on an emotional and endless quest for justice.

According to police, the 22-year-old defensive lineman was shot in the head outside of his apartment complex in Kendall after having attended a team practice.

“Before he sleeps he made sure to call mommy,” said Pata’s mother, Jeanette.

Shortly after, his grieving mother was heard begging for answers that she wouldn’t get for several years.

“My son, very good son, never have a problem with nobody, you know,” she said.

The death of Jeanette’s son was considered a cold case for 15 years. In 2021, police found enough evidence to arrest Jones, a defensive back for the Canes, from Lake City, Florida.

According to prosecutors, new evidence helped revive the case. They later learned that one of their key witnesses was alive after having believed he was dead for the last several years.

While Jones has spent the last five years in jail, he has maintained his innocence.

Jury selection is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

