CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jai Lucas acknowledges his coaching pedigree lacks the vital role of running a team but believes that experience gained through assistant stops at “Blue Blood” programs has prepared him for the massive undertaking that awaits him.

The 36-year-old Lucas was introduced as the men’s basketball coach at Miami on Monday. Lucas replaces Jim Larrañaga, who retired Dec. 26 after guiding the Hurricanes for 14 seasons. Larrañaga attended the introductory press conference as well as Lucas’ father, former NBA player and coach John Lucas.

“I’ve experienced a lot of things except for running a program,” Lucas said. “But through these experiences that I have gone through and the preparation that I have done, I know I’m prepared and ready to lead.”

Lucas, an assistant with No. 1 Duke for the past three seasons, officially began his new job Sunday and will not be part of the Blue Devils’ staff during the postseason tournament cycle.

Two years after a Final Four run, the Hurricanes finished the season at 7-24 and an Atlantic Coast Conference-worst 3-17, eliminating them from the conference tournament. They were 11-39 since winning 11 of their first 13 games in 2023-24.

“It was extremely hard to leave (Duke) just because of the relationships you built there,” Lucas said. “This year we finally had a team that could win it all. You recruited those kids and we have returning players that have been there three years and you build that bond.

“I felt it was my responsibility to get down here as quick as I could and make sure we get started on the right foot and get the program going. That was important to me.”

Before his tenure at Duke, Lucas was an assistant at Kentucky and Texas. Recognized for his recruiting skills, Lucas anticipates a radical team makeover but also is open to retaining Hurricanes players with remaining eligibility.

“It’s going to be a big overhaul,” Lucas said. “My expectation coming in was that I would need to get 13 new players just because that’s the way it is. But you never know of the opportunity of people coming back.”

Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich and a search committee remained locked in on Lucas despite the great interest in the job.

“From the outset the committee was impressed with Jai,” Radakovich said. “His knowledge of the game. Passion for the game and his commitment to building a basketball program the right way.”

Larrañaga believes Lucas will successfully adapt to the head-coaching role.

“The great thing for Jai is he played the game and comes from a basketball family,” Larrañaga said. “He has worked for some of the best college basketball coaches in the history of the game. He is very well prepared.”

