ARLINGTON, Texas (WSVN) — The Miami Hurricanes are making final preparations ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on New Year’s Eve.

Kickoff at the Cotton Bowl looms, with the lights brighter than ever this season for the Canes’ quarterfinal matchup against Ohio State at AT&T Stadium, Wednesday night.

“I’m going to be super amped up, I know this team is going to be super amped up. I think the first time I walk on the field will be a really, really cool feeling, you know?” said Canes quarterback Carson Beck. “Just look around, take everything in, and once I do that, it’s go time.”

The Hurricanes arrived in Dallas with swagger, confidence and zero interest in playing the underdog role.

“I knew that we would get to this point, I knew that we were going to have to go through some hard times, I knew it was going to be a grind, but I believed in the process the entire time,” said Canes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. “As soon as I signed that pen to the paper, I believed in the process, trusted the process, and I’m just very, very, very grateful that we’re here.”

“The unity of this team has been founded in just really hard work, been through some real trying times and situations and adversity, and it’s been exciting watching the growth and development of our guys just galvanized throughout the process,” said Canes head coach Mario Cristobal.

The players admitted the butterflies are very real.

“It’s a game, and I love this game, and I block out the noise, I block out the crowd,” said Canes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. “It’s just the game I fell in love with when I was 8 years old; it’s the same thing.”

This is the best team the Canes have had in over 20 years. Wednesday night, they’ll be given a chance to remind the college football world what Miami football is all about.

The dual coaches press conference will be held Tuesday afternoon.

