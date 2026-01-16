MIAMI (WSVN) - While the Miami Hurricanes only had to travel across town, Hoosiers fans rode buses down from Bloomington, Indiana and arrived to South Florida, Friday afternoon.

7News cameras were rolling when multiple buses dropped off dozens of Hoosiers fans at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami, where the team is also staying in the days before the championship game.

“Hoo, Hoo, Hoo, Hoosiers!” a pair of Hoosiers fans said after disembarking.

The team’s flight is expected to land sometime Friday night.

In the meantime, fans arriving from the Hoosier State explored Miami, taking in the views.

From the sun and sand on the beaches to the iconic Miami skyline, Hoosier fans were wowed by the atmosphere.

Some also made their way to the Playoff Fan Central in Miami Beach, where organizers have countless exciting activities to keep fans of both teams hyped throughout the weekend.

“Walking around, seeing the sights and saw that the convention center was less than 10 minutes from where we’re staying,” said Hoosier fan Aaron Hunt. “Pretty awesome.”

Some Hoosier fans in Indiana said that while the City of Miami has all the glitz and glam, the small town in Indiana has its own charm, featuring gray, snowy streets and modest pubs that will host their own wild watch parties.

“Everyone over 21 is gonna be having a lot of fun at the bars; it’s gonna be packed,” said a Hoosiers fan.

As for the fans who made the journey down to South Florida, they’re not feeling any of the pressure from the big city lights.

“I don’t know how many times it’s happened where the home team has the advantage, so I hope it’s a good game. I hope it’s not blowouts like the previous ones, but this should be a good game,” said Hoosiers fan Gavin Cohen. “Two great teams, so good luck.”

The Hoosiers players and coaches are expected to touch down at Miami International Airport around 8 p.m.

