MIAMI (WSVN) - While the Miami Hurricanes only had to travel across town, Hoosiers fans rode buses down from Bloomington, Indiana and arrived to South Florida a few hours before the team’s flight landed, Friday.

7News cameras captured 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and his teammates disembarking their flight at Miami International Airport, Friday evening.

Before players and coaches made their way to the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami, Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti said his team is ready.

“I think we’ve had a good week of preparation, but there’s still over 48 hours to go there,” said Cignetti.

As the team arrived at the hotel, each player wore focused expressions as they lock in two days before they fight for the championship.

Earlier in the day, multiple buses dropped off dozens of Hoosiers fans who were also staying at the InterContinental Hotel with the team.

“Hoo, Hoo, Hoo, Hoosiers!” a pair of Hoosiers fans said after disembarking.

Fans arriving from the Hoosier State spent their first afternoon exploring Miami, taking in the views.

From the sun and sand on the beaches to the iconic Miami skyline, Hoosier fans were wowed by the atmosphere.

Some also made their way to the Playoff Fan Central in Miami Beach, where organizers have countless exciting activities to keep fans of both teams hyped throughout the weekend.

“Walking around, seeing the sights and saw that the convention center was less than 10 minutes from where we’re staying,” said Hoosier fan Aaron Hunt. “Pretty awesome.”

Some Hoosier fans in Indiana said that while the City of Miami has all the glitz and glam, the small town in Indiana has its own charm, featuring gray, snowy streets and modest pubs that will host their own wild watch parties.

“Everyone over 21 is gonna be having a lot of fun at the bars; it’s gonna be packed,” said a Hoosiers fan.

As for the fans who made the journey down to South Florida, they’re not feeling any of the pressure from the big city lights.

“I don’t know how many times it’s happened where the home team has the advantage, so I hope it’s a good game. I hope it’s not blowouts like the previous ones, but this should be a good game,” said Hoosiers fan Gavin Cohen. “Two great teams, so good luck.”

They’re also confident the hostile territory won’t be a problem for their team.

“We’ve been traveling pretty well, I mean, every game we’ve been to in the playoffs so far, you’ve heard the Indiana fans, you’ve seen the red,” said Hoosiers fan Nick Pappas.

“These are students who have bonded together under coach Cignetti and with that Hoosier spirit, so this is quite incredible for those of us from IU,” said Hoosiers fan Tavy Aherne.

