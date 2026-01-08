SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WSVN) — The Miami Hurricanes are hours away from their biggest game of the season to date, as final preparations are made for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ole Miss.

Canes head coach Mario Cristobal spoke to media on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night’s Fiesta Bowl in what was mainly a mandatory photo op with some football talk and 30 minutes of beautifully irrelevant chatter.

“You’re here for a purpose, your intent, and [when] what you’ve done throughout the entire season leads you to this, you approach it with gratitude and full throttle,” said Cristobal.

“We know we got a big challenge, we appreciate the Fiesta Bowl Committee. They’ve been very welcoming since we’ve been here, and we’re excited for a really good opportunity versus a really good football team,” said Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding.

Cristobal remained tight-lipped about the actual game plan, keeping it locked away from cameras and recording devices.

“There’s certain things that you’d like to keep private and really confidential within your team, and we’d like to do that, you know, with all due respect,” he said.

Golding followed suit with compliments and cautious coach speak.

“Our team had a message, they had a message about how they prepared and how they play, and to be honest with you, I don’t think the players give a damn who runs out of the tunnel. Does it make sense?” said Golding. “They care about their plan, they care about getting held accountable, right, and how they’re going to prepare, and they care about people that care about them, all right? And I think that’s been the message our players have created, but I don’t have [expletive] to say to anybody else.”

Cristobal played it straight, and said just enough without revealing much of anything.

“You have to be at your very best. Your communication, your ability to line up, to diagnose, react and play fast are at a premium, so you have to prepare at your very best,” he said. “And Coach Golding and his staff have put together arguably the most dangerous team in the country, and they haven’t been stopped, they haven’t been slowed down.”

Both sides paid respect and acknowledged the talent on both rosters, but in January, the loudest statements are made on the field.

The Canes will face off against the Rebels Thursday night inside State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30p.m.

