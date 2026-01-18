MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers are getting ready to face off in South Florida for the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Hard Rock Stadium, as excitement from both sides continues to grow.

Both teams climbed toward the top with major victories in games across the United States, with the final game ending up in the home turf of the Miami Hurricanes.

“Probably the coolest thing of all of this is the opportunity to play in our home stadium for a national championship, in front of our home crowd and our home city,” said Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck. “Again, what an unbelievable opportunity for us, and the U as a whole, right? And just the city in general.”

The Canes shared their gratitude and excitement for the big game, as well as how amazed they were to be in the national spotlight.

“This is amazing, like, this is a blessing, like, we’re all extremely blessed to be here, like, we in the national championship, like, it’s crazy. This is a dream come true,” said Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

“Obviously, see the pride and the urgency people got in this game, and how they want the outcome to be. I don’t see any people actually, like, really cry for this, and it’s a blessing first, and it’s an amazing opportunity, second, just to do what we do,” said Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr.

As expectations for the game remain high, the main mission for the Hurricanes has been to stay simple, stay locked in and to stay together, even with the pressure of a national game.

“It’s just another opponent. Obviously, it’s the most important game of the year, but we’re gonna prepare like they’re anybody else, and practice has been the same as it has for the last 16 weeks, so it’s not really different, just, practice, preparation and to get ready for the game,” said Canes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor.

With history in the making for the national championship game, the Canes have been hard at work preparing, and they hope to achieve victory through their practice.

