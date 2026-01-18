MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Miami Hurricanes are set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers, fans from both sides attended a free concert in Miami Beach Saturday, with South Florida swept up in the national championship weekend.

“Let’s go Canes!” said a Hurricanes fan at the event.

Drones lit up the night sky as live music played at the beachfront concert, as thousands of fans celebrated.

Major musical acts such as John Summit and Calvin Harris played as well.

The crowds grew so large that Miami Beach Police were forced to shut down entry to the concert.

Fans were there for the music, the vibes, and the Miami Hurricanes. However, even Hoosiers fans were welcome at the event.

“We’re seeing right now, in the action, it’s been fantastic,” said James Snead, a Hoosiers fan.

Celebrations for the game continued at the Miami Beach Convention Center, with 300,000 square feet of the area transformed into a playoff playground.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever experienced anything like this, so it’s been great so far,” said Tina Leguizamon, a Hurricanes fan.

“Gotta be there to support them for the natty,” said another fan at the convention center.

The convention center had games for fans, and an artificial arena for fans to play football in, with the event being free.

“I wanna try and kick a field goal.” said a fan at the event.

Across South Florida, fans bought merchandise to support both teams ahead of Monday’s game, and shared their excitement for the championship game.

“There’s nothing like it, and to have it here in your home field, that’s a bonus.” said Pete Delatorre, a Canes fan.

“It feels like 25 years in the waiting.” said another Hurricanes fan.

